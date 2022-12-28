Marco Mastrantonio is the second policeman in Italy who, within a few hours, loses his life following a terrible road collision

He was called Marco Mastrantonio the policeman who yesterday, around 12:00, lost his life instantly in the tremendous head-on crash between his car and another coming in the opposite direction. The episode took place in Gallicano, in Lazio, and in addition to the victim there are two other injured.

Another one absolute tragedy which cost the life of a 56-year-old man. Another cop who, within a few hours, lost his life following a terrible road collision on the Italian streets.

The first was Ciro Calcagno, only 34 years old, who the day before, therefore Monday 26 December, lost his life in Villariccain the province of Naples.

The car in which the 34-year-old was traveling impacted frontally with another car and both ended up destroyed. The 118 rescuers immediately arrived on the spot, who picked up the young police officer and transported him to the hospital in Pozzuoli. Shortly after his arrival at the hospital, however, his heart stopped forever.

His was also in the car with him mate, who fortunately was only slightly injured. The letter that the woman dedicated to the man of her life is poignant.

The accident which cost Marco’s life instead occurred around midday yesterday, Tuesday 27 December, on via Prenestina Nuova, at km 5.2, near Gallican in Lazio.

Condolences for Marco Mastrantonio

As mentioned, Marco Mastrantonio, like Ciro Calcagno, was also a Police officer. To be exact, he held the role of chief superintendent and head of the information team of the police station of Tivoli and Guidonia.

With regard to the dynamics of the accident, we only know that it was a front. It is not yet clear whether the 56-year-old was driving his own car, but it is certain that he lost his life instantly.

Two other people injured: one was traveling with the victims, the other was driving the second car. Both were transported to the Roman hospital of Tor Vergata.

Fabio Cononestigeneral secretary of Mosap, wanted to show his condolences for the serious loss: