In their eagerness to exploit the popularity of the Formula 1 World Championship, the promoters of the championship and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) have been playing with fire for some time. The first example occurred in Abu Dhabi, in that last meeting two years ago that decided the title in favor of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, and unhinged Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes after the safety car entered the track and helped the Dutch to snatch the head of the race and the World Cup from the British in a last crazy lap. As much as it does not have the same importance as that test in the Yas Marina, the race that took place this Sunday in Melbourne followed the same dynamic in pursuit of the show.

In the busiest Australian Grand Prix of recent times – the safety car came out twice and there were two red flags – the grid was formed up to three times before the event ended in the saddest way: just one lap , in a caravan and behind the safety car. With this panorama, Verstappen took a totally deserved victory and that allows him to catch air at the head of the points table. Lewis Hamilton, the second, achieved the best result of the course, while Fernando Alonso got back on the drawer, something he has not stopped doing since he has competed with Aston Martin: three grand prix, three third places.

Two weeks ago, in Jeddah, the Spaniard had to wait a couple of hours before being able to celebrate the 100th podium on his service record. This time, uncertainty haunted Alonso again, especially after the penultimate re-start, in which Carlos Sainz took it on when tackling the first braking. The red flag displayed immediately afterwards sent the commissioners to use the regulations. The regulations in force in a situation of this type, when the race has been interrupted with a red flag before reaching the first sector, stipulates that the test must be restarted in the same order in which it had just been done. There was only one lap to go. And there was no possibility of overtaking.

That put Alonso back in third place, behind Hamilton and ahead of Sainz, penalized five seconds for the maneuver in which he threw his colleague off the track. Finally, the man from Madrid finished 12th and with a monumental anger at feeling mistreated. “It is the most unfair penalty I have ever seen in my life,” said Sainz.

Position Pilot Time 1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2:32:38.371 2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.179s 3 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +0.769s 4 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +3.082s 5 Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +3.320s 6 Lando Norris (McLaren Mercedes) +3.701s 7 Nico Hulkenberg (Haas Ferrari) +4.939s 8 Oscar Piastri (McLaren Mercedes) +5.382s 12 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +6.594s

Red Bull has such a powerful car that it only unlocks its full potential when someone catches its drivers going the wrong way, something that doesn’t happen too often, let alone Verstappen. The Dutchman swept last year to the point of putting on his second consecutive crown at Suzuka, four grand prix before the end. His control has followed that same inertia this season, in which only Checo Pérez, his workshop neighbor, is capable of hugging him, and very occasionally. After the first two stops on the calendar, a walk through the park for the red buffalo team, the Albert Park circuit presented a gymkhana to the current champion, who shined as usual to leave there with even more packaging than he already has accumulated.

On a busy Sunday, Mad Max He gave another shake to the rest of the peloton and disengaged from the Mexican, misplaced since Friday, tormented on Saturday – he ended up in the gravel in the first timed sieve – and who straightened his course on Sunday, with the final fifth position.

“Maybe we’re going a little too far”

Despite being overtaken by the Mercedes in the first two starts, Verstappen overtook them when and how he wanted, also benefiting from the first red flag that took George Russell out of the way. With Hamilton as the only obstacle and with much more pace than the Briton, it took the Red Bull driver just three laps to get rid of the multi-champion to shoot off towards a victory that did not put his rivals or the subsequent confusion in doubt. “We have survived everything. I didn’t understand the second red flag,” Verstappen said after crossing the finish line.

Alonso, instead, said this: “It was a roller coaster of emotions. A lot happened in half an hour, in which it was very difficult to understand what was happening”. And he added: “We were very lucky; It’s an incredible Sunday for the team.” “It was good for show, but maybe we’re going a bit too far,” agreed Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ senior executive, who is starting to get completely fed up with it. Show that the promoters of the great circus.

