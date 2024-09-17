Sony has revealed 10 games leaving its PS Plus subscription service in the coming weeks.

As listed on the service’s Last Chance to Play tab, the following titles are all set to leave PlayStation Plus soon:

Ultra Street Fighter 4

Gotham Knights

LittleBigPlanet 3

Dragon Quest XI S

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Heroes 2

Dragon Quest Heroes

Toukiden: Kiwami

The Evil Within

When it costs £700, who exactly is the PS5 Pro for?Watch on YouTube

This marks another occasion PlayStation is removing one of its console exclusives from the service, with LittleBigPlanet 3 being published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Earlier this year, Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West were also both removed from PS Plus.

“Held together by Sellotape rather than superglue, LittleBigPlanet 3 is in constant danger of falling apart,” reads Eurogamer’s LittleBigPlanet 3 review from 2014.

Another surprise removal is The Evil Within, which would make for a very suitable pre-halloween scary game choice for anyone looking to get their thrills and bloody spills without leaving the comfort of home.

“Shinji Mikami has yet to make a poor game, and The Evil Within does not blemish his record. But neither does the game enchant and disrupt in the way that Vanquish and the others managed,” reads Eurogamer’s The Evil Within review. “This is Mikami revisiting his past glories and, as such, it’s both a delight and a disappointment.”



Image credit: Sony/Eurogamer

Earlier this month, Sony revealed its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for September. From today, 17th September, members will be able to get their hands on:

The Plucky Squire | PS5

Under The Waves | PS4, PS5

Night in the Woods | PS4, PS5

Chernobylite | PS4, PS5

Wild Card Football | PS4, PS5

Space Engineers | PS4, PS5

Road 96 | PS4, PS5

Ben 10 | PS4

Far Cry 5 | PS4 (this is a PS Plus rerelease)

For a full list of games available on Sony’s subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.