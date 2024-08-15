Five people died this Thursday after the fall of the small plane in which they were traveling in a rural area of ​​the state of Mato Grosso, in the west of Brazillocal authorities reported.

The state police said in a statement that the plane had a capacity for eight people and that it was probably carrying its owner, businessman Arni Alberto Spiering, 69, pilot Helder de Souza, 44, and three other passengers who have not yet been identified. identified.

The plane, manufactured in 2010, ended up “completely burned down“According to the police, the work of removing and identifying the bodies may be delayed.

The institution did not clarify in the statement the possible causes of the accident, which occurred in the municipality of Apiacás..

The crash of the plane occurs less than a week after a commercial plane with 62 people on board crashed in the outskirts of the city of São Paulo in circumstances that are also yet to be clarified.

🇧🇷 | URGENT: A small plane has just crashed in the rural area of ​​Apiacás, municipality of Mato Grosso, Brazil. At least 5 dead have been reported. pic.twitter.com/O0zJz3PTuc — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) August 15, 2024

