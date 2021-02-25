Social organizations carry out a protest this Thursday at the Obelisk in claim for a program of cooperativists and the circulation by the Buenosairean center is complicated.

The protesters began to gather at 10 in the morning in the Plaza de la Independencia and cut Corrientes avenue at the junction with 9 de Julio and threaten a “total cut” from the Metrobus.

The claim of Worker’s Polo, Walking Neighborhoods and the Front of Struggling Organizations points to the announcement of the Buenos Aires government to make changes in the program Veredas Limpias, which has about 2,500 cooperative members.

“They seek to reconvert cleaning tasks into productive activities, which could be textiles or of another nature, bearing on the backs of the workers the cost of the machinery and inputs to produce, when their salaries are destined to the support of the families living in the poorest neighborhoods of the city, increasing in this way the precariousness in which they are, “they expressed in a statement.

The protesters call for the continuity of the program, in addition to a “increase in wages equal to the basic food basket and no reconversion other than to recognize ourselves as workers “.

At the end of last week, social organizations marched to ask for a “Social and Popular Paritaria”, with a mobilization from the Constitución station on 9 de Julio Avenue towards the center of Buenos Aires.

On Monday, there was also a complaint in front of the Ministry of Social Development against the creation of the Economic and Social Council by President Alberto Fernández.

