Russian Titov became a defendant in a criminal case on treason, he faces a real prison term

Another defendant in a criminal case on high treason has appeared in Russia. On Monday, August 8, reports RIA News.

As clarified in the Lefortovsky court of Moscow, we are talking about a Russian named Titov.

According to the card index, he was initially arrested in one of the Russian regions, after which he was transferred to the capital. Currently, the investigation is asking to extend his preventive measure.

On June 14, it became known that FSB officers detained a resident of Moscow on suspicion of treason. The woman was taken into custody for two months.

A month later, the Lefortovo court arrested Valery Timofeev, vice-president of the Russian-Finnish company, in a criminal case of treason.