Once again someone has died at the Tomorrowland dance festival in Boom, Belgium. The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office confirmed this on Saturday, report Belgian media. It is the second death that Tomorrowland has to regret. The 26-year-old man who died last weekend at the crew campsite died of drug use.

The Thai man was found unconscious on the festival site on Friday evening. He was taken to hospital, where he later died. The cause of death of the 35-year-old man is still being investigated.