European Georgia Party Joins Saakashvili’s Movement Ahead of Elections

The opposition political party European Georgia has joined the United National Movement (UNM) of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. This was announced by UNM Chairperson Tina Bokuchava, reports RIA Novosti.

“We are becoming even stronger because another pro-Western, pro-European party, European Georgia, and its leader, Gigi Tsereteli, are joining the UNM before the elections. He is one of the experienced politicians in Georgian politics,” she said.

Before that, the Strategy Agmashenebeli party and several politicians with opposition views joined Saakashvili’s movement. Elections to the Georgian parliament will be held on October 26.

Mikheil Saakashvili, who was previously in a Georgian prison, expressed hope for his release. He said this after he learned about the prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries.