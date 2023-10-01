It’s only been a few days since Blue Cross was the center of attention of the entire Liga MX After their players went to celebrate Carlos Salcedo’s birthday hours after having lost badly against Querétaro on Matchday 9, that action generated a lot of anger among the fans who asked for the departure of several elements.

But now it seems that those bad times are behind us after Some images and videos were leaked again of more players celebrating the birthday now of Kevin Castanoonly things change this time, since having achieved victory against San Luis last Friday gave them the green light to celebrate.

The content was published on social networks by Uriel Antuna’s partner where certain players such as Carlos Salcedo, Kevin Castaño, Willer Ditta, Diber Cambindo and their partners are seen making some videos to TikTok.

Uriel Antuna and Kevin Castaño | Photo: Capture

As far as could be seen on this occasion, the celebration took place in an apartment and was not like what was done with the central machine days ago. Curiously, the first party was frowned upon for having been held just after losing, now this new celebration has not been as questioned as the other.

Even with all this, Cruz Azul is experiencing one of its worst tournaments in a long time, the victory against saint Louis It gave them the opportunity to leave the last place in the table, reaching 8 points, surpassing Puebla, which has the same number but due to goal difference. The

The machine does not make its fans happy, who only wait for a bad result to question them again about their performance.

The party was held in an apartment | Photo: Capture

Cruz Azul after their game on Friday returned to CDMX and had Saturday off, this Sunday they had training and will continue this Monday ahead of the Matchday 11 match against Necaxa on October 4th, as it is a double date for J12 to do so against Pumas.