Shannen Doherty has filed for divorce after 11 years. She had no other choice, despite the battle against that terrible monster

It wasn’t an easy choice, above all because of what she is forced to face every day. Another pain in the life of the much loved actress Shannen Doherty.

The famous star of American TV series, best known for her character in Beverly Hills 90210, has filed for divorce from her third husband, after 11 years of love.

The rumors speak of a betrayal of himHowever, no confirmation has been received from the actress. A single post, published on Instagram, shortly before the news broke.

The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness, and total respect.

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko got married in 2011, in the month of October. For 11 years they shared everything and the actress herself thanked him for his closeness and support during the long battle against breast cancer.

Previously, the star was married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994 and with Rick Solomon from 2002 to 2003.

After the great media hype, the spokesperson’s statement from the actress:

Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she had no other choice.

However no confirmation regarding the alleged treason.

Shannen’s first fight ended in 2017 with a remission. But the monster is back and in 2020, the actress announced that that intruder was now metastatic and it had also spread to the spine.

A few months ago, however, he announced another heartbreaking news. Most likely they remain from 10 to 15 years of life. She has let it be known that she will record video messages saying goodbye to her loved ones when the time comes.

The husband has always been a very important pillar during this very long and exhausting battle and now he won’t even be able to count on his support anymore, but as his spokeswoman explained, he had no other choice.