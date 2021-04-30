He resigned overwhelmed. Like Marcela Losardo to the Ministry of Justice but for different reasons. Juan Falú leaves the Directorate of Cultural Affairs (DiCul) of the Chancellery for his old loves: the guitar and the musical composition.

It goes no complains, as he says to Clarion in a brief telephone conversation, but it can be said that in his attempt to combine musical creation with administrative activity he was overwhelmed, because the second required him full life, and ended in resignation.

Unobjectionable sources of the Foreign Ministry told Clarion that resignation, that had been simmering, surprised Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, who anyway let him know that he “understood his position.”

For now headless, DiCul accelerates the presentation of the Argentine submission to the Venice Architecture Biennale, which against all odds, will be on May 20 next (Italians hold on to their major international events), and to the Design Biennial, which will take place in London next June.

-It was a surprise his resignation …

-I took that position with great conviction in a rare situation like the one we are going through. We did many things to make culture visible ours before the world. This was the idea that the Chancellor instilled in me and I know that he will continue in that direction.

Man on his guitar. Juan Falú left public management. Photo Daniel Caceres

-What were the personal and professional reasons that you argued in your resignation?

-I personally felt that the position requires a dedication such that musical activity was leaving me relegated. And I am in a moment of my life that I cannot waste the fact of giving free rein to creativity, to musical arrangement, to composition.

-So he quit DiCul for the love of the guitar.

– I felt that from the existential point of view it was not going to be easy to leave mine. At one point I thought they could make the performance compatible with the musical activity, but the DiCul requires complete dedication and I am not to dedicate myself to things half-way. That forced me to shift my creative activity.

-We are in a new confinement, what was so important from the creative as not to leave it?

-There is a very important side in musical life which is composition. It takes time and spreading and editing the arrangements as well. It is not just getting on stage.

-Have you already been vaccinated against Covid?

-Yes, I was vaccinated with the first dose of Sinopharm.

-So you could soon participate in festivals again?

-I have always had the doors open, for 30 years, to invitations to festivals somewhere in the world.

No silver

-I wonder if he was not demoralized a bit for working without a budget, that is, without a peso to put together projects.

– No, it doesn’t pass that way. I am aware of the crisis that is crossed and I have no administrative complaints. The pandemic allowed us to draw on resources such as virtuality, we created DiCul networks, we were in direct relationship with the provinces and embassies to instantly reflect what we were doing. It was not necessary budget for that but to accommodate us.

-Did you really leave office just to go back to guitar? Are there other reasons?

-No, there isn’t and I tell you naturally. It may seem that there was no single reason, but for me it is enough. It is an existential issue. If I were younger, and I don’t complain about the ones I have, I would have allowed myself a musical hiatus in order to carry out these projects at DiCul. But I am 72 years old and seeing how the outlook is for me it was going to be very distressing.

-What impression do you get of the DiCul?

-I am very grateful and it is an address with very suitable personnel. They have a lot of training and I have a lot of respect for them as human resources. I was pleasantly surprised by this address.

-How is the life of Juan Falú?

– On the one hand, I am dedicated to teaching at UNSAM, where this year there will be graduates of the Argentine Music Degree. And I am also in a workshop that follows the final theses. But also at the request of the French publisher Lemoine I am writing scores because they are going to publish a book for me, which is a recognition of the guitar and musical world. That takes a long time because I have a deadline. It is one of my occupations as a musician. And when we can, we are working with Teresa Parodi, Liliana Herrero and Horacio González, a project called Cairns. They are like road signs about milestones in our national history.

The management de Juan Falú, which began in October 2020, leaves above all joints and plans to be executed. The Foreign Ministry sources consulted say that apart from the proposals faced there was “disorder and lack of predictability”, which “can be understood by the context of the pandemic, in addition to the fact that Falú is not a career diplomat or a cultural manager, but an artist who managed without resources”.

The renowned guitarist devoted himself to developing the program “Deep Argentina”, whose objective is to federally show the national culture abroad. And he was part of the tandem of public offices that make visible the former ESMA’s candidacy for World Heritage.

The only thing missing is that there is a white smoke to continue with the two closest international actions: the Architecture Biennale in Venice, with the sending of Mateo Eiletz, and the Design Biennial in London, with the presence of Christian Mohaded.

