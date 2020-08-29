Atlético is looking for a goal scorer and this week it has been opened a way to find it that I did not expect. Luis Suarez, ruled out by Barça, add to the list of rams that, with their pros and cons, has been driving Berta for months (Milik, Cavani, Lacazette …). It is not that the Madrid club has moved, but from the Metropolitan Wanda they will be attentive to the movements of the Uruguayan. In case there are options …

Luis Suárez, 33, does not fit into Koeman’s plans, but they will not be lacking suitors. Si get the letter of freedom, many clubs they are going to go after him and that plays against him Athletic, highly conditioned by the salary cap. The Uruguayan has a very high record at Barça and, although he lowers it, the rojiblanco club has to do numbers to see if it is viable. He economic matter is he biggest obstacle, both for him and for any signing that Atleti is going to undertake.

A plan like Villa’s in 13-14

But when the news broke that Suárez will leave Barça, some messages crossed inside the club from Madrid. It’s a battering ram very much to the taste of Simeone, who has followed him since he was at Liverpool. Although his recent performance has not been as good as in previous seasons, in 19-20 he finished with 21 goals, 16 in the league. In Atlético many remember the signing of Villa in 2013. The Asturian arrived with 31 years, after a difficult season at Barça, and formed a tandem with Diego Costa decisive to win the League and reach the final of the Champions. In 2020, Cavani and Luis Suárez fit into one similar situation, immediate performance for one or two seasons. Atleti assumes that this summer it will be difficult to make a large outlay for a 9 and the plan for the reinforcements go through lowering prices with players and by look for assignments.

If Suárez is free, the rojiblancas accounts will go through how to satisfy the striker’s claims. To do this, you will have to make box with some of the footballers in the shop window and, also, alleviate the wage bill. Here the focus points directly to Diego Costa, one of the highest tiles in the squad. If he leaves, the club will have an easier time test the Uruguayan. If not, almost impossible.

Atlético awaits events before taking any step, but does not lose sight of this market opportunity, Although the competition for the scorer will be tremendous …