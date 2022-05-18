The opposition leader Yubrank Suazo, one of the leaders of the 2018 protests against the government of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, was arrested violently This Wednesday, denounced a human rights organization.

Suazo’s arrest occurred in the city of Masaya, (southwest) and he will remain in the El Chipote prison for at least 48 hours.for investigation, according to the independent Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights.

The 31-year-old leader had denounced over the weekend the police siege of his parents’ house in Masaya, where he was staying, and of the San Juan Bautista church, where priest Harving Padilla, a government critic, officiates mass.

Suazo is a member of the political directory of the opposition group Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy (ACJD). He participated in the 2018 protests against the Ortega government in Masaya, when he was arrested.

He was released in June 2019, in an amnesty granted to some 600 imprisoned opponents after negotiations between the government and the opposition, represented by the ACJD, with the mediation of the Catholic Church.

On that occasion, Masaya, along with its historic indigenous neighborhood of Monimbo, declared itself in rebellion against the Ortega government, with clashes between demonstrators and the forces of order. The crisis in the country left 355 dead.

Suazo, a member of a family of artisans, “is one of the most persecuted, despite this he remained in his hometown (…) after his release he was not allowed to be at home.

He walked from one place to another to be safe,” Yonarqui Martínez, his lawyer, told the Article 66 website. In Nicaragua, 182 opponents are in prison, according to human rights organizations.

Daniel Ortega is the president of Nicaragua and one of the main allies of Nicólas Maduro.

Of these, at least 40, including seven presidential candidates, were arrested last yearmonths before the general elections in November, where Ortega was elected for a fourth consecutive term, amid international sanctions.

Ortega, a former guerrilla in power since 2007, accuses imprisoned opponents of plotting to overthrow him, with the help of Washington.

Chilean Foreign Minister and former president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), AAntonia Urrejola, considered what happened with Suazo as an “arbitrary arrest”.

Urrejola, who during his term in the commission accompanied the crisis in Nicaragua, assured that “stopping these abuses and democratization in Nicaragua are objectives of Chile and the international community. We are always available to dialogue with that end.”

