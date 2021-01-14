More than a month ago the Supreme Court of Justice confirmed the conviction against Amado Boudou in the Ciccone Case, however, he still remains with the benefit of house arrest. When the judicial fair concludes, his defense lawyers will appeal the decision of the criminal execution judge, Daniel Obligado, who, following two requests from prosecutors, ordered that the sentence be served in prison. In addition, other judicial measures in the case investigating your estate could further complicate your situation: An expert opinion concluded that there are millions of pesos without justification.

In 2001 Amado Boudou had a net worth of 128,000 pesos. By 2007 its assets amounted to 897,390 pesos. Official expertise indicates that in those years the increase in wealth was 146.86%. The number continued to grow, and by 2010 it already had almost one and a half million pesos.

The accounting expert opinion ordered by Judge Ariel Lijo showed other values: it is almost the same figure that he could not justify in the preliminary study of his assets year by year. Despite the fact that the defendants presented new documentation to clarify the inconsistencies detected, judicial sources indicated that the justifications, “were not enough.”

In this context, Lijo – who already investigated the former vice for money laundering in 2017, when he ordered his arrest – he will call you to inquiry to give explanations on the second charge: illicit enrichment. Consequently, a new analysis should be ordered on a fortune that continues to raise suspicions in court.

Through the first justification requirement, requested by the prosecutor Jorge Di Lello, it was stated that the total amount for which Boudou is being investigated for money laundering would amount to 4,238,900 pesos and 995,000 dollars.

In addition, there was a second request for an explanation promoted by the prosecution, to clarify the numbers. To answer it, the lawyers of the former vice They presented documentation and reports, which failed to reduce suspicions. There is still a new call for investigation and finally, the resolution of Boudou’s procedural situation in this other case.

The former vice-president of Cristina Kirchner remains under house arrest and the penalty for corruption in the Ciccone case will end on June 1, 2024. But with the end of the judicial fair, at the end of January, the case regarding her assets is positioned among the first problems you will face.

The file has been under investigation for several years, and was the cause that led him to prison in November 2017. Jorge Di Lello’s prosecution had detected several inconsistencies in his assets, after a first analysis of the numbers of his assets. So the accusation was for money laundering.

Di Lello determined that Boudou had “assets that you cannot justify with your income “. And that those inconsistencies are “diverse and of great importance”. Another conclusion that was decisive after the completion of the expert report is that the former vice he mounted an “engineering aimed at obscuring the origin of the funds.”

As a core maneuver, the judge referred to the money laundering of Boudou’s partner and friend – also convicted by Ciccone – José Núñez Carmona, with the money “of illicit origin” that they circulated in the market. It took advantage of the tax regime in 2009 and entered the legal circuit 4.2 million pesos and 795,000 dollars, This was reflected in the Sworn Declarations of August 23, 2009 and November 10, 2010, as was also reflected in a modification in its equity of $ 1,585,602.14 at the beginning of fiscal year 2007 to $ 7,748,007.49. In one year this represented an increase of 388.65%.

The imputation is that this corporate bond, “did not have the capacity or economic activity such that it was possible to carry out this money laundering, while Amado Boudou, due to his status as a public official, could not avail himself of said regime.” Judge Lijo went further, and remarked that the former vice, “has been unjustifiably wealthy during the exercise of public function.”

The official expertise on its heritage, as already disclosed Clarion, maintains that between 2001 and 2007 Boudou’s equity increase was 146%. The numbers continued to rise and in December 2012 it declared that it had assets of 1,427,059, but by 2012 that figure dropped to 1,035,306. This was specified by the experts as net worth.

In that report, the possession of two properties, ten vehicles, two yachts that were part of its patrimony until 2008, monetary holdings in different bank accounts, as well as the shareholding in two companies: Inversiones Aspen y Hábitat Natural SA.

