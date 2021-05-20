It is well known that PlayStation is opening up little by little in the PC market by launching its games on this platform. Already there Horizon: Zero Dawn, also Detroit Become Human and just been added Days gone. What other game could come out there? Apparently Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, which would only be a temporary PS5 exclusive.

We say this because there was a change in one of the many trailers of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart which said it was a PS5 exclusive that will be available from June 11.

What is this change about? You’ll see the ad at the end of the trailer for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Now it says that it is exclusive to the PS5 console that will be available from June 11.

When this class of announcements is released, it means that there would be a version on another platform other than a console, in this precise case, a Pc. A clear example of this is Street fighter v which is sold as a console exclusive Playstation 4, but, it is also available on PC.

Perhaps the announcement of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was human error

Let us not lose sight of the fact that this detail of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart It is only given in the UK video of this game. In other trailers, the legend that it is exclusive to PS5 remains the same.

The point here is that we know in advance that PlayStation you want to launch the franchises that ‘suit’ also on the PC and,Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of them? That is not defined by us, it is Sony’s games division that decides.

We will tell you how the game is when the time comes, in the meantime, we only have to wait and see if some kind of surprise happens on the part of PlayStation and his foray into the PC world.

