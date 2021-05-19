One piece still has a long way to go before we see its denouement, so you’ll have several more chapters before Luffy say goodbye.

Being such a successful work, it has some films that have been a resounding success, so every time a new one is confirmed the fans go crazy.

Interestingly, it was recently discovered that One piece will have another animated film, although this time the discovery was made by chance thanks to a peculiar internet address.

One Piece would prepare a new movie

Although so far it has not been officially confirmed that Luffy and his crew will have a new movie, some people found a website that claims it.

This domain is under the name of onepiece-film.jp And as you can imagine, the fans of this work were excited to find it.

‘A web domain for a new One Piece movie was registered. It’s not clear if it’s an official domain or if someone registered it randomly, so we don’t know yet if it’s official but… It could really be happening! ‘ .

In the absence of a statement that would corroborate the existence of a new film of the work of Eiichiro Oda, who discovered this page were hesitant, at least until they found another important detail.

Upon thoroughly investigating who registered the domain, they discovered that the domain is in the name of Toei Corp, which would confirm what fans of One piece they wait so long.

Everything seems to indicate that the site will begin to be active on May 22, so it is better to be on the lookout to see what it is all about.

After the success obtained by Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen TrainIt is not uncommon for other works to try to pursue the same success.

If the movie of One piece it is confirmed, hopefully it reaches Latin America.

