The doctor Rustam Aguíshev, 63, has died of a strokeReports on its website the Hospital number 1 in Omsk (Siberia), where, on August 20, 2020, the Kremlin’s main adversary, Alexei Navalni, was admitted as soon as he was poisoned with the substance for military use “Novichok.” It so happens that last February the deputy director of the same health center, Sergei Maximishin, died at the age of 55 due to a myocardial infarction.

Aguíshev, who had so far headed the department of traumatology and orthopedics, he was on call in the emergency room the day Navalni was admitted in a coma. The deceased already suffered a stroke in December and, according to his colleagues, his health only worsened.

The Navalni environment has insisted since it suffered the attack with ‘Novichok’, the same chemical agent that former spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned with in Salisbury, that the doctors at the Omsk hospital knew perfectly what had happened, but, according to them, under pressure from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB), they hid it by falsifying the diagnosis and trying to eliminate the remains of the toxin .

They said that the opposition leader suffered “Metabolic disorders” which, together with the lack of sleep and the ingestion of coffee and other stimulants, made him go into a coma. However, once at the Charité clinic in Berlin, where he was transferred from Hospital No. 1 in Omsk, the analyzes determined that what put Navalni on the brink of death was a poison from the ‘Novichok’ family.

This could explain the deaths of the Omsk doctors, since when they came into contact with the Russian dissident they could be exposed to the effects of the toxin, which also acts through the air and the skin. In fact, on August 21, 2020, the day after Navalni’s hospitalization, his lawyer, Ivan Zhdanov, told the press that the Omsk Police had acknowledged that doctors found traces of the poison in his blood..

Zhdanov then stated that, according to the police, the medical personnel who treated Navalni had to wear “special suits” to protect themselves from the ‘Novichok’. Immediately after, The Police declined and the director of the hospital, Alexander Murakhovsky, appeared before the press to deny the news that they had found poison in the body of the opposition politician. The same was stated by his deputy, Anatoli Kalinichenko. “We have not found poisons or trace of them in blood and urine tests,” were his words.

Weeks later Kalinichenko left the hospital to go to work in a private clinic and so did Murakhovsky, who was promoted to the position of head of the regional Health Department because of his membership in United Russia, the Kremlin party. Murakhovsky was preventing Navalni’s transfer to Germany until, when his wife, Julia Naválnaya, asked President Vladimir Putin to authorize him, an order came from the Kremlin to allow him to be boarded on an ambulance plane sent from Berlin.

On August 20, 2020, Navalni felt ill and lost consciousness aboard the S7 company plane which had just taken off in the morning from Tomsk bound for Moscow. The pilots decided to land in Omsk, which saved his life. But he was in a coma for almost three weeks.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and several independent laboratories in Europe found that the Russian dissident was poisoned with a substance from the ‘Novichok’ group. His team later launched an investigation pointing to the FSB as responsible for the attack, providing names and surnames of the agents involved. Navalni returned to Moscow on January 17. He was immediately arrested and now incarcerated with a sentence of two years and five months.. He maintains that he is being “tortured” in prison, where he is awakened at night every hour, and has gone on a hunger strike demanding that his doctors be able to come and see him. He says he suffers from back pain and numbness in his legs. His collaborators warn that his life is in danger.