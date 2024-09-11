Jean-Pierre M., 63 years old, is one of the 51 defendants in a trial in France for the rape of Gisele Pélicotwho was drugged by her husband Dominique Pélicotto be sexually abused by him and other men. In addition to this case, He is accused of drugging and raping his own wife on at least ten occasions between 2015 and 2020. handing it over to Dominique Pélicot, the main defendant in this trial.

During the trial, the children of Jean-Pierre M. testified. His son described him as an exemplary father and attributed the crimes to the influence of Pelicot, assuring that his father would not have committed such acts if he had not known him.

“I wonder how he could have gotten to this point. But my father is not the one they describe (…) if he had not met Dominique Pélicot, all this would never have happened”the accused’s son said at the hearing.

The daughter of the accused also expressed that, although her father is still important to her, she believes that the events marked the lives of everyone who lives in her home; “The family is broken. What he has done is unforgivable.” he said.

Dominique Pélicotwho is on trial for recruiting men on the Internet to abuse his wife for nearly a decade, has not yet testified due to health problems. His testimony is key to the trial moving forward, and he is expected to speak in the coming days if his condition allows.