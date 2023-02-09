Immense joy for Ludovica Valli and her partner Gianmaria: their second son was born, little Otto Edoardo

An immense and indescribable joy for Ludovica Valli and for his partner Gianmaria Di Gregorio. The model, influencer and former tronista of Men and Women, has in fact announced the birth of her second child on her social channels. The little one’s name is Otto, as can be seen from a comment on his sister Beatrice’s post.

Credit: valliludovica – Instagram

Nearly two million followers on Instagrama highly respected career in the fashion world and a beautiful family.

The former tronista of men and women Ludovica Valli has been romantically linked for many years now to Gian Maria Di Gregorioan entrepreneur who has nothing to do with the entertainment world.

With him she fulfilled her dream of starting a family and in March 2021 the two have become first time parents.

Then, in the summer of 2022, Ludovica, Gianmaria and little Anastasia discovered that their family would soon further enlarged.

Arrived in the third month of pregnancy, the same model had given the happy news to her followers of Instagramwith a long and sweet post. She had written:

A little brother / sister will arrive for Anastasia. My heart was already exploding for our Anastasia, now I can’t explain it… it’s something inexplicable what we’ve been feeling for three months now.

Ludovica Valli’s second child was born

Credit: valliludovica – Instagram

Moments of even followed that announcement fright. Because Ludovica Valli had accused of illnesses which, according to her, made her feel as bad as ever in her life.

Fortunately everything went well in the end and this morning, after nine months of anxious waiting, the second born della Valli is finally came to the world.

Credit: valliludovica – Instagram

Only a few hours of life and the little one has already made his first appearance on social media. His mom took pictures of him sweet photos and posted them on social media, accompanying them with these tender words:

Otto Edoardo Di Gregorio, another of our great little miracles. The reason for our existence. 09.02.2023.

“Welcome“, he wrote Aunt Beatrice Valli. Greetings also arrived from many other friends and colleagues from the world of entertainment and fashion, such as Giulia De Lellis, Francesca Sofia Novello, Costanza Caracciolo and many others.