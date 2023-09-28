“I am ruined, there is no escape”: Martino Benzi left another note. The investigators follow the trail of debts

In addition to the one found on the body of Martino Benzi, the investigators, according to what has emerged so far, would have found another one, also written by the man, in the house where he lived and where he took the life of his wife and son. The message left could help investigators in their investigations aimed at clarifying the motive for the massacre.

During one first cadaveric inspection by Martino Benzi, which occurred right in the courtyard of the Michel retirement home in Alessandria where the man died, the authorities found a note with a disconcerting message.

A few words left by the man, who led authorities to his home where they would then also find his wife and son: “Go to my house, you will find the body of my wife and my son”.

This message, together with the absences of the two victims from their respective workplaces and classrooms, did fall the Carabinieri in via Lombroso, where it was actually carried out the bitter discovery.

Found another note from Martino Benzi

During the investigations, carried out inside the house where Martino Benzi lived and where he took the lives of his wife and son in the early morning of yesterday, the investigators found a second ticket.

Again they are few words written by manbut which could still help investigators clarify the motive for this extreme gesture.

I’m ruined, there’s no escape. The fault is mine alone.

Words that could make one think of a man’s difficult economic situation. Perhaps debts for large sums.

For this reason they are analyzing the accounts and the financial situation by Benzi.

In the meantime, interviewed by various journalists, the nuns who manage the retirement home where the killer’s mother-in-law was hospitalized declared that Benzi and his family did not never gave the sense of being in financial difficulty.

There monthly feein fact, it appears to them always paid and with extreme punctuality. We would be talking about around 1800 euros per month. A quite important figure too.

So we stay waiting for new developments on the investigations. Updates on this tragic story will follow.