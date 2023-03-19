North Korea – North Korea today launched a short-range ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in both Koreas), according to the South Korean Army and the Japanese authorities. The Japanese Ministry of Defense indicated that it is gathering information about the test and its potential impact on Japanese waters. Meanwhile, Seoul and Washington maintain their military maneuvers.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected this Sunday the new Pyongyang test, which occurs after the North on Thursday launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that according to the regime is the one with the longest potential range of its arsenal.

Japan’s Defense Ministry also detected the launch that occurred at about 11:05 a.m. Sunday (2:05 a.m. GMT), noting that the missile landed about 15 minutes later in waters outside its exclusive economic space (EEZ).

The South Korean Army specified in a statement that the launch took place from the Tonchang-ri area and traveled some 800 kilometers before falling into the sea, while the Japanese Ministry of Defense indicated that the projectile reached a maximum height of 50 kilometers and could having flown in an irregular trajectory.

The JCS “continues to carry out an in-depth analysis of the launch details” together with the United States, the statement said, adding that the allies will continue their “high-intensity” military exercises while maintaining their readiness to respond effectively. overwhelming” to provocations from the North.

Japan’s Vice Defense Minister, Toshiro Ino, said for his part that the North’s continued weapons tests “are totally unacceptable and pose a threat to the peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community.”

Missile testing becomes frequent

The launch is considered a new reply by Pyongyang to joint maneuvers carried out by Seoul and Wahshington in the south of the peninsula, seen by the North as “a test to invade its territory and to which it has promised to give an unprecedented response.”

The intercontinental missile tested last Thursday crashed about 250 kilometers from the island of Oshima, which is located southwest of the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, and was a Hwasong-17, according to the regime.

North Korea launched its third missile since Saturday, according to Seoul, it is an intercontinental one. © Kim Hong-hee / Reuters

That North Korean rehearsal took place hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol traveled to Tokyo to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in what was the first such summit in 12 years, in which both The presidents promised to strengthen their bilateral cooperation in security matters and with the US against Pyongyang.

North Korea launched two more short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan on Tuesday, the day after Seoul and Washington began their exercises. In addition, Pyongyang announced last Monday that on Sunday he had fired two strategic missiles from a submarine.

Background

North Korea assured on Friday that its latest test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (which according to the regime is the most potentially far-reaching in its arsenal) it was with the aim of sending a “stronger warning” regarding the military maneuvers of the United States and South Korea, which he blames for destabilizing the region.

The launch took place Thursday morning, hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a summit whose goals included rebuilding security ties between those US allies in the face of the nuclear threats from North Korea.







07:29 Escalation of tensions between North Korea and South Korea © france24

With four weapons tests in one week, the North Korean government has intensified its response to military drills by Washington and Seoul, the largest of their kind in several years, which began on Monday and will run through March 23.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that President Kim Jong Un supervised the test launch of the Hwasong-17 missile. Launched at a high angle to avoid the territory of neighboring nations, the missile reached a maximum attitude of 6,045 kilometers and traveled 1,000 kilometers before falling into the sea off the country’s eastern coast, the agency said.

Kim Jong watching the launch of his Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 16, 2023. © AFP/KCNA

The militaries of South Korea and Japan made a similar assessment of the launch, indicating that the continental United States is within range of the missile.

It remains unclear whether North Korea has developed nuclear bombs small enough to fit into its long-range missiles or with the technology to ensure its warheads survive atmospheric reentry when fired on a normal trajectory.

The consequence: maximum level of defense

The Seoul and Washington Air Forces carried out exercises with a US B-1 strategic bomber and fighters from both countries, hours after North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile.

The maneuvers were carried out over South Korea as part of the joint exercises that both countries have been carrying out since the 13th, and to which Pyongyang has responded with successive missile tests.

In addition to the B-1, which was already deployed on the Korean peninsula on the 3rd, the exercises involved F-35A stealth fighters from the Asian country and US F-16 aircraft.

Seoul and Washington “maintain their highest level of combined defense against North Korea’s continued threats to regional stability,” the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement..

The latest weapons tests by the North are a reply by Pyongyang to the joint maneuvers carried out by Seoul and Washington in the south of the peninsula, seen by the North as “a test to invade its territory and to which it has promised to give” an answer without precedents”.

The request of international organizations

The European Union called on Saturday for the “full implementation” of sanctions against North Korea for its nuclear program after the missile launches that Pyongyang launched this week.

“It is essential that all UN member states, especially members of the Security Council, ensure the full implementation of UN sanctions,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said.

The head of European diplomacy called on the international community to respond “united and firm” to the latest missile launches, to defend the international nuclear non-proliferation architecture and “prevent North Korea from further increasing military tensions in the region”