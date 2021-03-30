After several abstentions and functional votes to the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in international organizations, and days after the Argentine departure from the Lima Group, the government has just made a new nod to the Chavista government of Venezuela: the Financial Information Unit ( FIU) dropped alerts this Monday night that had been launched so that the subjects obliged to report suspicious transactions would have special attention regarding the financial movements made by the Venezuelan government.

Published on Monday, March 29 at 8:23 p.m., 2021, the UIF’s mass notification “communicates to the Obliged Subjects to inform, in the terms of article 20 of Law 25,246 and amendments, that in relation to the status of validity of the Alerts linked to the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, disseminated by this Agency through Mass Notes N ° 159, N ° 166, N ° 171, N ° 199, N ° 222 and N ° 238 must be, in order to evaluate its application, to the expiration dates indicated in the respective Notes, being the last of these dates on December 30, 2020. “

The Mass Notification sent by the FIU to advise that the laundering alerts on Venezuela have expired.

For the lawyer María Eugenia Talerico, former vice director of the FIU during the administration of Mariano Federici in the government of Mauricio Macri, it is a “regrettable setback for Argentina in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, well alerts to the financial system were linked to these specific threats that involved specific people from the Nicolás Maduro regime. It also demonstrates the lack of operational independence of the FIU, which should be an autonomous and independent investigation and control body. “

Juan Félix Marteau, former National Coordinator on anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism issues and current lawyer on these issues, considered that “the definition of Venezuela as a narco state that oppresses its peopleAs is my opinion, or as a friendly state that needs protection, as the political leadership of our government thinks, it is a matter of high politics that must be resolved with great care. At the more specific level of the FIU It is essential that this State body does not become partisan, do not take a false position on issues like this, and comply with the protocols to combat, together with other FIUs around the world, those who circulate illicit assets. “

The director of the postgraduate program in global combat of money laundering and terrorist financing at the UBA Law School also believes that “for obligated subjects in the private sector it is important to understand with clear rules what should they control, especially of the great criminality, and that the ambiguities of the Chancellery are not transferred to them. Beyond this list that the FIU has just eliminated, all the components of the system must prevent illicit financial activities, whether carried out by a Venezuelan official or any of his allies ”.

In the last three years, the complaints, arrests and convictions in the United States of people accused – or confessed – of having participated in money laundering maneuvers from the Venezuelan government or one of its leaders have multiplied. With several of them sought by justice, a year ago the rewards offered for the capture of Nicolás Maduro and the four high-ranking officials of his regime in Venezuela totaled $ 45 million, but soon after the figure doubled to $ 90 million. with the incorporation of other prominent Chavista leaders and their front men.

