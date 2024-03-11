The emulation scene is in a strange position right now. It seems that after the closure of Yuzu and Citra at the hands of Nintendo, not many want to face the Big N in court. In this way, it was recently announced that Pizza Emulators, responsible for two popular emulators on Android, They have closed their doors, and Mario's parents could have been responsible.

Through his social networks, Davide Berra, responsible for this software, revealed that he has made the decision to close Pizza Emulators and Completely remove your emulators from the Google Play Store immediately. The developer noted that he made this decision to focus completely on his family. This is what he said about it:

“After seven incredible years of development and adventures with my apps, I made the difficult decision to permanently remove them from the Play Store. My family comes first and for this reason I have chosen to prioritize my family over the development of my applications. I want to thank each and every one of you for your incredible support over the years. Your words of encouragement, feedback, and constant support have been a source of inspiration for me and my work. Thanks again for everything. “They have been fantastic.”

Although Berra does not mention Nintendo, It's not hard to think that the recent Yuzu and Citra cases played a role in his decision.. Let us remember that those responsible for the Switch emulator have to pay a million-dollar fine. If the Big N issued a lawsuit against Pizza Emulators, his creator would find himself in a financial crisis that would not only affect him, but his entire family.

We only have to see if other emulators choose to leave this industry for fear of facing Nintendo legally, or if they will continue down this path. On related topics, judge talks about Yuzu's case. Likewise, Yuzu returns with a new name.

Editor's Note:

Emulators are important. Davide Berra has every right to end his support for Pizz Emulator, I just hope that this decision is not the result of fear of Nintendo. The sale of ROMs is the problem, as well as the availability of these experiences.

Via: My Nintendo News