There is another new team that wants to enter the royal class. They already reveal that they value diversity.

A completely new Formula 1 team is actually doomed to fail in advance. Even major car manufacturers have failed in this area. Nevertheless, a number of new parties are ready to enter Formula 1. After Andretti-Cadillac and Formula Equal (that was not an April 1 joke), another newcomer has now reported.

The team goes by the hip name of LKY SUNZ (lucky suns) and blows the whistle by calling itself an ‘aspiring F1 disruptor’. In other words: they want to bring a breath of fresh air to Formula 1. This means that they put a lot of emphasis on diversity. You would almost think so Lewis Hamilton the founder is, but that is not the case.

Who is the founder then? That is Benjamin Durand, who already founded the team in 2019. At that time, however, it was still called Panthera Team Asia. The team has already completed its first name change.

LKY SUNZ therefore wants to give “underrepresented groups” opportunities in Formula 1. While Formula Equal mainly wants to give women a chance, LKY SUNZ focuses on non-Europeans. The team therefore prides itself on not establishing itself in Europe (like almost all other F1 teams), but in Southeast Asia.

The team is also partly financed by Asian investors. In addition, the American Legends Advocates Sports Group is a major lender. Apparently enough money has now been gathered to register with the FIA. Registration for the 2025/2026 season is still possible until this month.

LKY SUNZ could use a dose of luck, because building a Formula 1 team from scratch is a heathen task. If you also have to select people on the basis of their origin (because of diversity), you are not making it any easier for yourself.

