Culiacán, Sinaloa.- This Thursday afternoon, a man was shot to death unknown on one of the streets of the Paraíso subdivision, located west of the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

So far the identity of the deceased has not been released, it is only reported that at the time they took his life he was wearing blue denim pants and a light gray shirt, and was of approximately between 25 and 30 years of age.

The report on the attack against the man was given to the authorities around 5:50 p.m., reporting that it was on Azteca street, between Mapilo, and Jesús in that sector.

Regarding the facts, it is mentioned that the victim He was walking on the sidewalk when he was intercepted by an armed subject and before this, the victim began to run but was hit by the bullets.

According to some versions, during the aggression, sand heard at least four gunshots. Neighbors of the sector before the shots took shelter in their homes and a few minutes later they came out and noticed an inert man on the floor.

Given these circumstances, they asked for a Red Cross ambulance, which arrived moments later and paramedics trying to help him, they realized that he no longer had vital signs.

Minutes later preventive agents arrived and guarded the area and notified the State Attorney General’s Office, and they are waiting for personnel specialized in violent deaths to arrive.