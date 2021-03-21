In recent days, in Pilar they took a new step forward in terms of gender equality with the creation of the Pilarense Women’s Football League, an open space destined for containment, recreation and competition among the district’s players, who will now be able to practice the most popular sport on the planet under a formal organization.

The initiative was made official during the so-called ‘Women’s Week’, a period celebrated within the framework of the recent March 8, International Women’s Day.

The Pilarense Women’s Soccer League is scheduled to come into effect during April. The parties, which in the first instance will be for the Under 20 and First categories, the Saturday mornings on the courts of Municipal Sports Center, located in Fitz Roy 1527, Pilar centro.

Representation. Women who have a team or play for a club can join the new local soccer federation.

There is great expectation for the arrival of the Pilarense federation, since women’s football in recent years has gained much more relevance at the national, provincial and regional levels.

So much so that close to 600 players they participated in the ‘Summer Cup’, the tournament held during January and February on the sports fields of the Sports Center. That contest, precisely, was the last that was disputed before the arrival of the Pilarense League.

“We organized a women’s soccer tournament and they participated a lot of teams from different neighborhoodsMany women came and were able to share days with their colleagues “, stressed the mayor Federico Achával, who was present at the announcement of the new League, about that competition.

Ad. The girls who participated in the competition in January and February were in the announcement of the arrival of the League.

Thus, with the registrations still open for all clubs and teams de Pilar who want to join the initiative, from the Commune pointed out that beyond what was planned for the first version of the contest, there is the intention that in the second edition each participating club can play of local on their own court.

“We are happy to be able to open the Sports Center, a space that was closed for four years, and launch programs so that people feel that this public space is their own,” said the local Sports Director, Fernando Trillo.

The news was well received by a large part of the district’s female community, which already welcomes the possibility of joining a neighborhood club in order to compete.

In action. More than 600 players competed in the last tournament played at the Municipal Sports Center.

“I’m going to go to the Toro club to test myself, I would like to participate in the championship,” said Soledad, a resident of that town. And Ana chose to try to show her soccer virtues in another institution in the area: “I would like to go to Monterrey. That’s good for me and I can score a goal in the tournament.”