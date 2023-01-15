Villa Corona, Jalisco.- In just 24 hours, a municipal police much is murdered in Jaliscothis time in the Villa Corona municipality.

This is an officer who guarded security in the Patron Saint Festivities El Barro 2023 in crown villaaccording to reporters and local media.

He and his partner were attending a presumed cockfight in said patron saint festivities.

However, according to preliminary information, a armed conflict that the policemen tried to repel.

The uniformed man was hit by the bullets and died due to their severity.

The event that occurred in the early morning of this January 15 has not been reported by authorities, nor by the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (FAITH) at the cut of this issue.

The murder of this Villa Corona municipal policebecomes the second in just 24 hours in the state.

On the morning of January 14, a confrontation between armed individuals and the municipal police of Tlajomulco left an element without life.

It’s about the first two municipal police murders of the year 2023 in the state of Jalisco.