I read that another movie platform is coming and it gives me a feeling of unease. “Everything you want to see” was until now where we started paying not so long ago, although it seems to have been forever, although we do not remember what our nights were like when we did not have that impressive menu at our fingertips. But “everything” is no longer enough.

There were five channels when I was young: 7, 9, 11, 13 and 2, which had to turn the antenna to grab something. Movies, when they played them. Saturdays, for example.

Then came the cable: what a vertigo. You went around and around screens and screens, to the inexhaustible rhythm of your dissatisfaction. The cable taught us how there can be so much and “there is nothing.” An existential hole at the foot of the chair.

Videoclub. The old days of choosing ONE movie. Photo Silvana Boemo

And the videoclub. There if: it starts when I want, ends when I want. According to the tastes of the owners, a standard or high quality offer. Hours of reflection before taking a box. And the drama of going to return it or -and- pay the fines. We dreamed of being able to rent without leaving home. Y? Here we are.

It turned out that the flat rate it gave us so much that it was filling. It even gave some anguish how much we were surely losing ourselves no matter how much we “marathoned” all weekend. Those series, those movies became an obligatory subject. All it took was subscription and free time. But it did not last long.

When the platforms began to multiply, we got complicated. What was needed, if in ours the cinema abounded? Until ay, that inescapable title was in the other. And the offer for boys in the usual one is thinning. How many subscriptions are we going to pay to see a movie night yes night no?



At the cinema. Another way to access the movies. Photo Juan José Traveso

Now every time they talk about a series -or a feature film- you have to know where to get it, if in our cardboard is the number that the industry bingo sings. Do I pay for the -the- best platforms or I have more filler than substance? As in a traffic jam, whatever I choose I always have the feeling of being in the wrong lane.

I no longer keep a movie: either I sign up on the whole package or I’m out.

And I miss the old days of looking at the newspaper, deciding what to see and then going where it is given. A bondi, ticket office and something else. Enough of having it all! I want to pay the entrance!