China, which is facing allegations of spreading the corona virus worldwide, has done another trick regarding corona. China said that the corona virus infection had spread to various parts of the world last year, but it first gave information and took action in this regard. China dismissed the US accusations that Kovid-19 emerged from a bio-laboratory in Wuhan. Along with this, he also denied the charge that before infecting humans, it was spread in central Chinese city by bats or pangolins.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “With more and more facts and reports coming out, it is clear that the corona virus is a new type of virus.” We know that at the end of last year, this epidemic had spread to many areas of the world, but China was the first to report this epidemic. We were the ones who identified it.

China’s statement came in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s allegations that the ruling Communist Party of China hid the case.

Lockdown was imposed in Wuhan on 23 January

The lockdown was imposed in Wuhan on 23 January. At that time there were only 9 cases outside China. While only 1 case was found in America. On February 2, the US closed its border for Chinese citizens. At that time there were about 12 cases. Let us know that now America is the most infected country in the world, where more than 78 lakh cases have been found, while more than 2 lakh 17 thousand deaths have also occurred.

List of investigation team assigned to China

A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that the WHO is about to send a team to China. Earlier in August, a two-member WHO team visited China where they conducted investigations to find Corona’s source.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) annual meeting was held in May, the Geneva-based WHO’s decision-making body, currently chairing India, passed a unanimous resolution to investigate the genesis of the virus. China also supported it.

