A new Player Chinese in the artificial intelligence industry “Another more,” he is making technological ones around the world nervous. It is not for less: the previous time this happened Milmillionaire falls were produced in the stock market and for days covers were filled Speaking of the threat that Depseek supposed for Western companies. But that, like many other issues, happened and returned to live the AI ​​and its novelties as one more day in the office.

Now it has landed Manus, a new Chinese artificial intelligence that has entered the global radar for its promises to overcome even OpenAi – the Chatgpt company – in performance.

This, still in beta phase and only available by invitationwas presented on March 6 through a video on the social network X (Twitter). The announcement unleashed a wave of expectation in the technological sector, quickly accumulating more than 200,000 visualizations In less than 12 hours, according to the EFE agency.

Such has been the impact that The company’s account on Elon Musk’s platform “was suspected unexpectedly”has reported Ji Yichao, the entrepreneur who has developed this technology, in his own X profile, where he has also published the presentation video.

The businessman explains in his publication that they are “actively working with the X support team to solve this matter” Preliminary observations, he adds, suggest that the suspension “could be related to third -party mentions about cryptocurrency scams, a domain totally oblivious to our operations.” Clarify that Manus “has never been involved in cryptocurrency projects, issuance of Tokens or initiatives of Blockchain“And that any cryptocurrency company with a similar name that claims to be associated with them”It is fraudulent”

“We are undertaking legal actions Against these impersonators and encourage users to report suspicious accounts, ”concludes Ji Yichao.

This is Manus, the new China that claims to overcome even Openai

Manus is shown in the video as an AF agent capable of carrying out complex tasks from beginning to end.

In their demonstration their skills are seen in different lands, such as financial analysis, travel planning or the search for suppliers.

In addition, it has the ability to navigate the web autonomously and visualize in real time the development of their processes.

Ji Yichao starts the video stating that “this is not simply another Chatbot or workflow. It is a truly autonomous agent that closes the gap between conception and execution. While others are limited to generating ideas, manus offers results”

Its creator stresses that “demonstrates a planning similar to human”

The exclusivity of the beta has generated speculation around the resale of access codes on second -hand platformswith prices that reach up to 50,000 yuan – approximately $ 6,890. Some analysts consider this strategy as An attempt to marketing To generate interestwhile others see it as a measure to avoid overloads on servers.





Sign up to us Newsletter And receive the latest news about technology in your mail.