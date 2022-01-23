Direct Chronicle

Hanging balls and hanging from Vinicius, Madrid was still able to scratch a tie when it was already seen in the mud. He had been left without Benzema, who left with physical problems at game time after missing a penalty, lost 0-2 with eight minutes to go and his football had died out. However, the second maximum penalty of the afternoon, by Pere Milla, brought him back to action and, in the classic final ambush at the Bernabéu, the hyperactivity of the Brazilian winger led him to connect through the air with his compatriot Militão to embitter over the bell to an estimable Elche, who has not lost in the home tournament since mid-December at the Camp Nou. The great display of Lucas Boyé, Edgar Badía and the good general rennet during almost the entire second half was minimized to one point.

two Courtois, Eder Militao, Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez (Federico Valverde, min. 78), Casemiro, Modric, Kroos (Rodrygo, min. 63), Vinicius Junior, Benzema (Jovic, min. 57) and Hazard (Isco, min 78) two Edgar, Diego González, Helibelton Palacios, Mojica, Gonzalo Verdú, Gumbau, Tete Morente (Fidel, min. 23), Pere Milla, Raúl Guti, Lucas Boyé and Lucas Pérez (Josan, min. 87) goals 0-1 min. 41: Lucas Boye. 0-2 min. 75: Pere Milla. 1-2 minutes 81: Modric. 2-2 min. 91: Eder Militao. Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea Yellow cards Eder Militao (min. 53), Fidel (min. 54), Vinicius Junior (min. 71) and Alaba (min. 94) See also Leonardo lands in Berlin and Madrid: 260 million contracts for aircraft radar

For the whites, a lesser evil because they maintain the distance of four with Sevilla, but that shows once again their difficulties against the modest ones. He was slowed down against Elche as before against Osasuna, Cádiz and Getafe. This time, mind you, his problem was not his known difficulty in attacking quartered defenses, but his lack of expertise and then his blackout. The best Madrid of the afternoon was first denied by Badía, a doorman who reads Physics books, and later he denied himself. Only a semi-escape in the last kidney blow prevented him in extremis greater evils.

The afternoon had been devised by Carlo Ancelotti for a new rescue attempt by Eden Hazard, author of the 1-2 in the cup comeback three days ago. Could it be a good day for him to return to eleven? They asked the Italian in the previous one, who returned his most laconic answer in times. “Yes, a good day, I hope it’s a good day.” The performance of the Belgian, more active as a midfielder in the second half, left the usual coldness. When Madrid needed a rope to get it out of the mud, those who threw it at them were others.

Courtois was wearing green, but no one found out until he picked up the ball from the net in the 42nd minute. His colleague from the other coast, Edgar Badía, was wearing blue and no one was oblivious to that inconsequential fact because he did not stop intervening until the break. Without juggling, it didn’t take long for Madrid to find the fluidity to harass Elche and have a good handful of opportunities. Even a penalty was enjoyed by Benzema, who threw it into the first amphitheater, his first error in a maximum penalty with Real Madrid after 15 hits without fail. Coincidentally, that was the only time that I didn’t need the intervention of the Barcelona goalkeeper in that opening act to make the Whites bitter. On all other occasions, the often goalkeeper (1.80) was deployed in all ways. After ten minutes, he left Vinicius without an angle a foot from the door to close the spaces. Then he took one from Benzema, Casemiro, an insistent Mendy, again from Benzema, from Kroos in a postcard stretch about to intermission…

empty after break

It was not difficult for Madrid to generate chances. However, the tact that a great is supposed to have on a Sunday halftime day against a rival from the lower zone failed him. Taking refuge behind, the success of Elche was what is expected of Madrid. When Badía had already taken flight, Fidel, who had left a quarter of an hour ago, stretched out on the left in the middle of the gap in the local defense, put in a good cross and Lucas Boyé struck a header at a Courtois who could say little, with Alaba and Militão unanswered.

After all the unloading, the break emptied Madrid, who lost sight of Badía on the way back from the locker room. Except for Hazard’s penalty aborted by the VAR, it took Ancelotti’s boys 25 minutes to refocus on the Catalan goalkeeper. Between Hazard, Modric and Mendy they threaded a play that Vinicius did not define because his shot had plenty of power and lacked placement.

The locals had lost the thread to the meeting and found themselves in the mud with a quarter of an hour to go. Lucas Boyé settled the 0-1, and opened the 0-2 when he outwitted Alaba in the middle and connected with Milla, who put it perfectly in a cross shot. This Sunday Courtois could not sign up for any saving save. Elche arrived little, but defined wonderfully.

Ancelotti, who had already removed Kroos to give Rodrygo a reel, took the last turn with Valverde and Isco instead of Hazard and Lucas Vázquez, although the firefighter was Vinicius, who did not score this time but continued to hit with his hammer until he connected with Militão to relieve their own.

