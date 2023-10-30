Executive Secretary of Justice states that discussion is “not debate”; Lula considers sharing Flávio Dino’s portfolio

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, said this Sunday (29.Oct.2023) that the problem of public security in Brazil will not be solved with the creation of another ministry. He made the statement in an interview with GloboNews.

Cappelli’s speech is in response to the possibility raised by the president himself Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to divide the Ministry of Justice and create the Ministry of Public Security.

Cappelli said that the creation of a new ministry “it’s a non-debate” and that at no time was it discussed with members of the department currently responsible for the area. For him, the issue of public safety “it’s not a shape problem”but of content, policy and concept: “What we need is to put the Unified Public Security System”.

Minister Flávio Dino’s secretary will meet on Monday (Oct 30) with the chief secretary of the Civil House of Rio de Janeiro, the Ministry of Finance, prosecutors and auditors. They will discuss setting up a task force involving the Federal Police, Susp and the government of Rio. He said the objective is to identify suspicious financial movements.