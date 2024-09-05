The truckers’ strike has already lasted four days in the country, and the Colombian Professional Football is not oblivious to what is happening on various roads Bogota and roads of Colombiawhere the transporters’ union is protesting against the rise in diesel prices.

During the week, Radamel Falcao Garcia was affected by the truckers’ strike, one of the advertising events with a car brand had to be postponed due to lack of security and guarantees. The ‘Tiger’ stayed at home and did not go to Bogotá.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Nestor Gomez – The Time / Millionaires Share

Arboleda, on foot to the Millonarios headquarters

This Thursday, the goalkeeper was the one affected by the strike Ivan Arboleda, who had to get out of his car in the vicinity of Bogota to undertake a long walk to the club’s sports headquarters for training. Coach Alberto Gamero.

Arboleda, 28, recorded how she had to figure out how to get to work and posted the images on her social media. The videos show the long walk she undertook amidst motorcycles, cars and trucks that were blocked on the road.

Not only the players are affected by the strike. This Thursday, the Colombian Major Football Division (Dimayor) confirmed that the game between Junior from Barranquilla and Deportivo Pereira, due to matchday 9 of the League, it had to be postponed.

The Matecaña team was unable to travel to the city of Barranquilla due to the situation in the country. “The Colombian Major Football Division – DIMAYOR, would like to inform the public that the match between Junior FC and Deportivo Pereira, valid for matchday 9 of the BetPlay DIMAYOR II-2024 League, has been postponed since the visiting team has not been able to travel to Barranquilla,” Dimayor said in a statement.

Also, in the second division, the match that was to be played this Thursday between Deportes Quindío and Atlético Huila was postponed due to the damage occurring in the Coffee Region.