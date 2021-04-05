The federal prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita ordered Carlos Kirchner, a former official of the Federal Planning Ministry and cousin of Néstor Kirchner, to that justifies its patrimony: one that, at the official exchange rate, exceeds one hundred million pesos, as indicated by judicial sources. That fortune is made up of more than twenty properties, some acquired before he entered the public service and another large amount during his time in government. For the prosecution, these purchases are not conditional on Kirchner’s income from 2003 to 2015. There was a later period where he was investigated for suspicious money movements. All of this must be accounted for within ten days.

The case against the former president’s cousin began in 2017, after a complaint from the Financial Information Unit (UIF) led by Mariano Federici during the Macrista government. The anti-laundering agency stated in a report that Carlos Santiago Kirchner “proceeded to hide part of your heritage, together with the participation of their primary family group (wife and children) through the constitution of a company, to which it has endowed assets for astonishing sums”.

During the investigation, the prosecutor Pollicita detected a set of 23 properties that would belong to the former official. One of them in Miami, whose initial value exceeds $ 650,000. The traceability of financial movements and the analysis carried out by the prosecution of the affidavits yielded “a set of inconsistencies that fail to explain the increase in equity,” judicial sources indicated to Clarion.

The investigation was extended to members of Carlos Kirchner’s family. The prosecution team works on the financial movements, constituted companies, acquisition of goods through them, of the wife of the former official and his daughter.

When he arrived at the public function, in the Ministry of Planning, Carlos Santiago Kirchner had a building and two vehicles. When leaving the public function toit accumulated 17 properties for 2.8 million pesos, five cars for 612,100 pesos and a boat for 42,000 pesos. Adding the savings, deposits and dollars saved, his declared equity as of 2014 was 9.3 million.

Another line was added to the investigation, which has to do with declaring properties “undervalued, worth up to five times more.”

During the previous administration, the UIF also suspected that the Kirchner cousin “hid assets” from acquire properties and automobiles for 48 million pesos through a paint shop. These figures were outdated after the prosecutor Pollicita began the asset investigation task, where detected more properties. All this must be explained by Carlos Kirchner.

Based on this initial accusation, Pollicita initiated the patrimonial investigation. Last year, during the pandemic, operations were carried out on 23 properties to be able to appraise them.

In turn, three properties were detected in the Federal Capital, whose declared value would be lower than the real one. These are two apartments on Cerviño Street, in Palermo, “which were declared for a much lower value than the original and according to market prices they have a much higher cost,” judicial sources told Clarion.

For this reason, the prosecutor signed a requirement for the justification of assets. Kirchner has ten business days to respond, with the possibility of requesting an extension.

If you do not agree with your response to the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, that would be the prior instance to a request for an investigation before Judge Julián Ercolini.

Property tracking became a central axis in the investigation. The first complaint claimed that Kirchner had declared some of his properties with undervalued values. In a few years, Carlos Kirchner acquired 17 properties (five houses, three premises, four apartments, three lands – two in El Calafate and one in Río Gallegos – a rural property and another property dedicated to investment in the Federal Capital) than in his last sworn statement have a value of 2.8 million pesos.

Carlos Kirchner is prosecuted for being part of an illicit association in public works, which ended up favoring Lázaro Báez with 51 highway contracts for $ 46,000 million. It has an embargo of 10,000 million pesos, and now it faces a patrimonial investigation that analyzed the acquisition of properties, movements of funds, from 2003 to 2017.

