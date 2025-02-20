The incombustible mountaineer Carlos Soria, 86, The Aconcagua of 6,962 meters crowned on Wednesdaythe highest point in America. As soon as he descended to camp 3 since the summit, he enthusiastically communicated the good news.

“This top, personally, It is much more than an ascension. Thank you very much for being there, “he wrote during the descent on his social networks.

Carlos Soria was fond of mountaineering with fourteen years and since then his love for the mountains has not ceased. In 2023 he suffered an accident at the Dhaulagiri I (8,167 meters)but as soon as he recovered from the injuries, he continued with his training plan.

Just a couple of days ago, Soria reported that he was about to make the attack on the top of Aconcagua, just a month after being operated of an inguinal hernia.

Soria, who on February 5 turned 86, is already preparing for his next objective, The 8,163 meter Manasu that is found in the Nepal Himalayas. The veteran mountaineer, with the vast majority of the eighties promoted behind them, in 2025 wants to return to Manaslu, fifty years after the first Spanish expedition.