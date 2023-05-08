The victims of the collision of Venezuelan migrants in front of a homeless shelter in the Texas town of Brownsville increased to eight, after one of the injured died at a local hospital, authorities reported.

The incident occurred this Sunday morning when a car ran over a group of pedestrians who were waiting at a bus stop in front of the Centro Obispo Enrique San Pedro Ozanam shelter, in Brownsville, converted into a shelter due to the hundreds of migrants arriving in area.

According to Lieutenant Martin Sandoval, of the local police, seven Venezuelan migrants died initially in the incident and ten more people were injured of varying severity, who were taken to a hospital for treatment, but one of them later died.

The perpetrator of the hit-and-run, identified as a Hispanic man residing in that town, whose name has not been released, was held by several witnesses to the incident until the police arrived, authorities said, without specifying his nationality.

Sandoval indicated at a press conference that the individual is not cooperating with the authorities, so it is unknown if the hit was intentional or accidental.

The official added that authorities obtained a blood sample from the driver and a toxicology test was ordered to determine if he had used drugs or alcohol.

“Brownsville police have never taken the position that this was an intentional act, but it is a factor that we have to look at,” Sandoval said.

The person in charge of the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, Víctor Maldonado, pointed out that the victims were Venezuelan men and that at the time of the event between 20 and 25 migrants were sitting on the sidewalk waiting for a bus, on the other side of the street. from the shelter.

Maldonado indicated that the migrants came from Venezuela and had arrived at the shelter two or three days ago.

He said he reviewed surveillance video from the shelter after receiving a call informing him of the incident.

“What we see on the video is that a Range Rover ran a light about a hundred feet away and hit people who were sitting at the bus stop,” Maldonado said.

The media indicates that the Centro Obispo Enrique San Pedro Ozanam shelter is the only one that operates at night in the city and manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody.

The event is recorded when there are only a few days left until the end, on May 11, of Title 42 immigration regulations, a measure adopted by former Republican President Donald Trump and later continued by Democratic President Joe Biden to expel migrants with the argument of the Covid-19 pandemic.