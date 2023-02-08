A microseism was reported in Mexico City a day after a series of telluric movements low intensity in the capital of the country.

This time it was in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s officeof the capital of the countryaccording to information from the National Seismological Service (SSN).

He motion It was magnitude 1.2 southeast of Alvaro Obregonof the Mexico Cityaround 10:16 p.m.

Its about second microseism that has an epicenter in the capital of the countrysince last Tuesday, February 7, a microseism with epicenter in the mayors of Coyoacán and Benito Juárez.

There is no report of damage after the second microseism in CDMX

authorities of the Mexico City They have not given reports of damage or events by the microseism this Wednesday, with epicenter in the capital of the country.

EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 1.2 Loc. 2 km SOUTHEAST of V ALVARO OBREGON, CDMX 02/08/23 10:16:12 Lat 19.38 Lon -99.19 Pf 2 km – National Seismological (@SismologicoMX)

February 8, 2023







#microseism #CDMX #time #epicenter #capital #country