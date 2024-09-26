Mexico City.- The third micro-earthquake this Thursday was felt in Mexico City.

At 10:26 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 2.4 was recorded, located west of Benito Juárez.

Another micro-earthquake of magnitude 2.5, with its epicenter two kilometers southeast of the Miguel Hidalgo Mayor’s Office, shook different areas of the city in the early hours of the morning. Meanwhile, another 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same area at 5:13 a.m.

The Risk Management Secretariat said no damage has been reported so far.

“A micro-earthquake was recorded in Mexico City. Protocols are activated and we establish communication with the Integrated Risk Management and Civil Protection Units of the Municipalities. At the moment there are no reports of damage.”