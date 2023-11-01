The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), which three weeks ago was mathematically proclaimed (triple) world champion of Formula 1, he won Mexican Grand Prixat the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez, a circuit in which he raised his own historical record of victories in a single season to 16, and his teammate Sergio Pérez, the local idol, abandoned after crashing in the first corner.

Verstappen, 26, achieved his 51st victory in F1 – his fifth in Mexico -, equaling the Frenchman’s fourth historical mark. Alain Prost by winning ahead of the seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who set the fastest lap, and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari); second and third, respectively.

The Asturian double world champion retired – in the forty-eighth of the 71 laps – for the second time – in a row, again with problems on the floor of his AMR23 – so far this season. The English Lando Norris (McLaren) – protagonist of the comeback of the day – and George Russell (Mercedes) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, a race in which ‘Mad Max’ demonstrated not only that he does not make the slightest concessions, but that he is one of the greatest super-predators in the history of this sport.

In this way, Verstappen surpassed Michael Schumacher in the highest winning percentages in a season in the 21st century.

“Until the last Mexican GP, ​​the legendary Ferrari He had a 72.2 percent winning rate in the 2004 season, when he managed to win 13 of 18 crowns,mintond.com warned.

And he added: "Now Verstappen has 84.2% of victories in the current season as a result of 16 wins in 19 races, however, this percentage can continue to grow because there are still three races left until the end of the 2023 season, in this way the of Red Bull can take greater advantage of Michael Schumacher."