Celta de Vigo has set its sights heavily on the Mexican market, the Spanish team already had national defender Néstor Araujo in its squad and in this market they have added Orbelín Pineda, who has already been registered and will be able to debut soon. In addition, the board of the Vigo club affirms that at the time they were interested in the signing of Diego Laínez.
It is rare for a club from the 5 major leagues in Europe to have two Mexicans in its ranks simultaneously, something that Celta has done and that could add another piece of Mexican football, it is Eugenio Pizzuto, who ended his contract with Lille and is already in advanced talks with the Vigo team.
After ruling out any option to return to the Mx League, Pizzuto began the search for accommodation in Europe and it seems that he has found it in Spain, the Mexican would join Celta de Vigo in the first instance, arriving at the subsidiary team and as it develops and recovers level considering that he has not played for more than a year and a half, he could join the first team led by Eduardo Coudet. It is expected that if everything goes well, the signing will take place this week.
