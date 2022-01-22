In recent years, Pachuca has become one of the best exporters of talent to Europe in the entire Mx League, the Tuzo team has found a way to send players like Erick Gutiérrez, Hirving Lozano, Héctor Herrera, and even the same Eugenio Pizzuto, who although he came out as a free agent, was trained in the Tuza youth academy, destined for top-level football.
Pachuca v FC Dallas – CONCACAF Champions League 2016/17 / Hector Vivas/GettyImages
Pachuca has found in nurturing its youngsters an ideal sports and business model for the club, both internally and the image they offer abroad. Now, the Tuzos could increase their number of players sent to the old continent, since they are preparing to try to sign one of their youngsters in better shape from Greek football.
Paco Montes from Fox Sports reports that PAOK from Greece is targeting right-back Kevin Álvarez and in the next few days a formal offer for the transfer of the 23-year-old Mexican, who has spent several tournaments as the team’s starter, he has already reached call-up with Martino’s Mexican National Team and is very close to making the leap to European football.
