President Alberto Fernández sent a new message to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this Wednesday, stating that he wants to reach an agreement on the debt, but that his priority “are those who do not have a home, do not have a job and have fallen into poverty”.

“When others rush me to negotiate with the Fund, I say my urgency is those who do not have a home, have no job and have fallen into poverty, my urgency is that. With the creditors I want to agree but in terms that do not put us off the Argentines“, remarked the president.

The president said so when leading an act at the Casa Rosada Bicentennial Museum, where an agreement was signed with the CGT and the CTA to assign 1,200 homes to the “Procrear II Local Co-management with Trade Unions” program, in the City of Buenos Aires and in different Buenos Aires municipalities.

The president was accompanied by the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi, who signed the agreement to join the Program with the general secretaries of the CGT, Héctor Daer, and the CTA, Hugo Yasky.

The president embraces the general secretary of the CGT, Héctor Daer. Photo: Maxi Failla.

The 1,200 homes are located in the City and in the province of Buenos Aires, in the municipalities of Ezeiza, La Matanza, San Miguel, San Nicolás, Lincoln, Bahía Blanca and Tandil.

