The beginning of 2022 has once again been marked in French football by the ultras. This time, in the Jura Sud-Saint-Étienne, match corresponding to the round of 32 of the French Cup, which has been suspended by the flares of the visiting fans that could have ended in a misfortune, since a firecracker fell one meter from the local goalkeeper, leaving him stunned for several minutes.

The meeting ended up being resumed. In the 30s, just before the end of the year, Paris FC-Olympique de Lyon was suspended due to a local invasion after several incidents between fans of both teams took place in the stands of the Parisian team’s field. The Federation decided to eliminate both teams from the competition immediately.

The escalation of violence by fans in France has caused the LFP to tighten measures starting this year to avoid incidents such as those that have been taking place throughout the season. The Cup, which depends on the Federation, has not yet done something similar, but it is expected that it will also increase restrictions, such as banning flares on football fields, with the aim of eradicating such regrettable images.