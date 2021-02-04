Yes Nikita mazepin manages to talk so much with its results in Formula 1 as outside of it you can be satisfied. The Russian pilot joins the Haas team this season as a partner of the also debutante Mick Schumacher, while his wanderings away from the circuits they keep grabbing headlines.

After the famous and controversial video on social networks, in which he maintained a inappropriate behavior with a young woman that accompanied him inside the car, now ‘RaceFans’ unveils another Mazepin incident with a car, this time as a driver. According to the specialized website, the Russian have been fined for a traffic violation that he committed last June.

The Oxfordshire courthouse (England) has found Mazepin guilty of running a traffic light 1.7 seconds after it turned red, so it condemns him to pay a fine of 272 pounds sterling (about 312 euros), in addition to taking charge of court costs. The same source also refers to “Compensation to the victims”, although without specifying if in the incident other people were affected. He also points out that the Russian you will lose three points on your driving license, therefore it is understood to be issued in the United Kingdom.

The aggressiveness of the Russian on the slopes precedes him, with several incidents throughout his sports career, including last year in the Formula 2. He finished fifth in the championship losing 11 of 12 points available on his pilot’s license, thus leaving only one of the automatic suspension.

Despite this caught the attention of the American team Haas to incorporate him into its structure with Schumacher, although the team has openly acknowledged that your father’s financial contribution (an important businessman in the chemical industry) has been decisive for his choice.