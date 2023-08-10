The sixth medal for Italy at the cycling world championships that are taking place in Scotland is bronze (2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals so far, excluding the Paralympics). She arrives in the women’s junior time trial thanks to Federica Venturelli, the 18-year-old from Cremona who finished fourth in the road race.

podium

—

The title went to Australian Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, who closed the Stirling race (north of Glasgow) in 19’31″51, 13.5 km pedaled at 41.503 with the same final stretch towards the castle that Ganna will face on Friday Evenepoel and all other professionals. Silver medal for the British Izzy Sharp separated by 16 “, while Federica Venturelli closed at 29” (she was already third after the first intermediate). The other blue in the race, Alice Toniolli, finished 18/th at 1’31”.