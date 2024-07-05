Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

On Saturday, severe storms are likely to hit Switzerland again. The situation is critical. There could be landslides, mudslides and floods.

Locarno – Severe storms have recently occurred in Switzerland. And the danger does not seem to have been averted. There is a new storm forecast. According to the crisis team, the storms in the canton of Ticino could endanger people’s lives over the weekend (6/7 July). The authorities are therefore reacting. The canton of Valais is also in the spotlight.

Severe storms threaten on Saturday – people are being evacuated

Almost an entire valley is being evacuated. Residents in the Bavona Valley, in the upper Maggia Valley, are being flown out by helicopter. The cantonal police reported this according to dpa on Friday (5 July). Three German holidaymakers died a week ago in Fontana in the Bavona Valley. A landslide following devastating rainfall swept away their accommodation. Further down in the valley, water masses from the Maggia River caused a bridge to partially collapse. The Maggia flows into Lake Maggiore near Locarno.

The terrain in the Bavona Valley changed significantly last Friday due to the water masses of a small tributary of the Maggia. The tributary had swelled considerably and flooded the area. It is now difficult to predict what will happen with new, even less heavy, rainfall, according to the cantonal police.

As a precaution, the crisis team has therefore decided to bring almost all residents to safety. The access roads will then be closed. The police did not say how many people are affected or how many tourists may still be in the area.

Canton of Valais also warns citizens – landslides, floods, mudslides possible

In one Communication from the Canton of Valais on Friday it says: “The rainfall expected from Saturday midday, together with the heavy snow melt and the still water-saturated soils, could trigger landslides, floods and mudslides along the tributaries and a renewed rise in the Rhone.” However, forecasts indicate that the water levels will not rise as much as the previous weekend. The danger level was five, and photos showed huge hailstones.

Just recently, there were storms with landslides in Switzerland. © Taddeo Cerletti/Imago

The Cantonal Management Body (KFO) issued recommendations to the population:

Travel should be restricted.

People should stay away from watercourses

Parking should not be done on bridges or on the banks of backwaters.

No trips should be undertaken on the Rhone or around the Rhone estuary on Lake Geneva.

People should refrain from filming and photographing flood events.

They should “strictly adhere to the instructions of the authorities”.

Zermatt, which was hit by severe storms on June 23, is also located in the canton of Valais. (mbr with dpa)