A young boy walks in the village of Tchoma Bangou in Niger on January 4, 2021, the day after a terrorist attack that killed 70 people. (STR / EPA)

The situation continues to deteriorate over the months in this country twice as large as France, but three times less populated, with 22 million inhabitants, and in the heart of the Sahel. On Saturday, January 2, at midday, hundreds of terrorists burst into two villages in western Niger, near Mali and Burkina Faso. They were, as always, on motorcycles, and they shot at the inhabitants, without distinction, in the two villages of Tchoma Bangou and Zarouma Dareye. Then they left as they had come.

The latest assessment therefore amounts to at least 100 dead. Only civilians. This massacre has not been claimed. But the location of the facts, in the so-called “three borders” area, and the method used point to the Islamic State organization in the Great Sahara, which is reigning terror in the region. It is possible that it isan act of retaliation after the refusal of one or more villagers to pay what is called zakat, a kind of Islamic tax that these terrorists regularly extort from the population.

This is the latest massacre in a series that is starting to be very long. Niger is faced, like its neighbors in Mali and Burkina Faso, with several terrorist movements. In the north, there is Al Qaeda, although this threat seems less strong than a few years ago. We remember the attack in 2013 against the site of the French nuclear group Areva in Arlit. The south-east is occupied by Boko Haram, which destroyed a village and killed more than 30 people in mid-December, somewhat according to the same modus operandi as the day before yesterday. Finally, in the southwest, the Islamic State group. Last summer, he murdered six young French aid workers from the NGO Acted, as well as their driver and guide. And a year ago, he attacked two Nigerien military bases, killing 160 people. Niger, which is one of the poorest countries in the world, has not succeeded in halting this rise in Islamist terrorism, despite the establishment of a new, more mobile military system, any more than its Malian or Burkinabé neighbors. But the jihadists have control of the terrain and escape the soldiers. And this reign of terror is driving people away: 500,000 people have left their villages in recent months.

And it all happens right in electoral process, a fairly exemplary process, which is not so common in the region. Outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou, who has just served two terms, has chosen not to stand for re-election, not to seek to confiscate power, in itself that’s already a lot. And the first round of the presidential election, in mid-December, went well, despite the context. The second round is scheduled for February 20. He will pit the former Minister of the Interior Mohammed Bazoum against a former president Mahamane Ousmane. Obviously, this democratic process is not to the liking of the terrorists who also seek to derail it, by creating chaos.