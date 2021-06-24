In Canada, anonymous graves have been discovered again on the site of a former boarding school in the province of Saskatchewan. It is not yet known exactly how many bodies are involved, but according to an indigenous group, there are hundreds of graves. It would therefore be the biggest discovery to date, report Canadian media.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has found the remains with radar search. The organization will hold a press conference on Thursday about the “horrifying and shocking discovery” made on the territory of the former Marieval Indian Residential. The boarding school opened in 1899 and closed its doors in 1997.

It is the second discovery in a short time. At the end of last month, Canada reacted with shock to the discovery of the remains of 215 indigenous children near a boarding school in British Columbia. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it “heartbreaking”.

Between about 1850 and 1970, Canada had a policy of sending children of Indigenous parents to boarding schools for “re-education.” The aim was to make them assimilate into white society, thereby losing their cultural identity. At the time, about 150,000 children were housed in about 130 boarding schools, spread across the country. An estimated 4,000 children died in boarding schools.

