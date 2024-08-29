Ciudad Juarez.- In view of the possible discussion of the constitutional reforms that will be debated in the Congress of the Union, anti-AMLO groups and workers of the judicial branch called on their supporters to a new march for next September 8.

The call invites people to attend the march at 11:00 in the morning to speak out against the “subordination of the judiciary through the politicization of the election of judges”, as well as against the “disappearance of autonomous bodies”; however, the points of route are not yet indicated.

The list of participating cities includes Chihuahua and Juárez, and mobilizations in 35 other cities in the country were also confirmed for that day in social media groups.

According to information provided by the elected federal deputies of Morena and the Labor Party (PT), Armando Cabada Alvídrez and Lilia Aguilar Gil, the judicial reform ruling could be discussed in the Chamber of Deputies on September 1, after the board of directors is installed, or on the 2nd, in what would be the first ordinary session of that legislature.

In the call, the participating groups also present a series of points addressed to the federal executive.

In the first point, they asked for “yes to an independent judiciary that provides real justice for all. No to the subjugation of the judiciary through the politicization of the election of judges.”

They also demand that there be “an independent and impartial electoral referee who will enforce our votes. No to the disappearance of the INE.”

In the third point, they say “yes to autonomous bodies that ensure real data and transparency to avoid corruption, as well as economic competition to maintain low electricity and telecommunications rates”, in response to the initiative that plans to eliminate autonomous bodies.

They also demand that “the voice of all be respected (and) that they be represented in Congress, not the elimination of proportional representation and the re-election of congressmen.”

They also demanded the proposal for the National Guard to be transferred to the Army and are against pretrial detention, which seeks to imprison a person on the mere suspicion that they committed a crime.