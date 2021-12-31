Barcelona has been nurtured in the last 6 months by Manchester City. The culé team closed in that period of time the arrivals of Eric García, the most recent arrival of Ferran Torres and the case of Sergio Kún Agüero, although for the bad fortune of the club and the player it did not end as everyone expected after the problems of Sergio’s health.
However, it seems that the hunt for Barcelona in the City has not concluded, as names like Raheem Sterling have been linked to the Blaugrana cause, in addition to the Franco-Spanish central Laporte, who once again could see his future dressed in the Blaugrana shirt in Xavi’s project.
From England they affirm that Xavi and Laporta see the Manchester City defender as the perfect piece to cover the possible departures of Samuel Umtiti and Lenglet, however, it is clear that it would not be a simple signature, since Laporte is the undisputed holder of Guardiola, in addition of having a high market price and several years of contract remaining, however, they trust in the good relationship of both clubs to think that at some point it will be possible to negotiate for the signing of Aymeric, who does have the desire to return to Spain either to Barcelona or Madrid.
#Manchester #City #player #Barcelonas #orbit
